Dan White of Brilliant Electric Sign Company secures a banner near a left field concession stand at Progressive Field on Wednesday in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians custodial worker Robert Abrams pressure washes seats at Progressive Field on Wednesday in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians heads groundskeeper Brandon Koehnke waters the infield on the third base side of Progressive Field on Wednesday in Cleveland. New LED lights were installed which are 20-30% brighter and add a significant energy savings. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)