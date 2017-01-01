Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis, center, gets set to field a ground ball as Michael Martinez, right, and Ronny Rodriguez, left, watch at the team's baseball spring training facility Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis doubles up Chicago Cubs Dexter Fowler on a grounder by Kyle Schwarber in the fifth inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians Jason Kipnis scores on a wild pitch in the fifth inning as Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester covers the plate in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)