Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Philadelphia Phillies' David Lough is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a triple by Cesar Hernandez during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, May 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Philadelphia Phillies' David Lough dives back ahead of the tag by Tampa Bay Rays first baseman James Loney on a pickoff-attempt during the fifth inning of a spring training game March 17, 2016, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)