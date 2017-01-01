Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar delivers in the first inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays in May 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Danny Salazar (right) is congratulated by catcher Roberto Perez after the Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 8-0 in a game in June 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)