Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio (right) knocks the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert during the second half of a game Feb. 14, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving passes the ball during the second half of the team's game against the Detroit Pistons, March 9, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) and forward Terrence Ross (31) during the first half of a game, March 11 in Orlando. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)