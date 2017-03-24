Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017 file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. A federal inspector general has launched an inquiry into the Trump administration's decision to pull advertising for HealthCare.gov in the closing stretch of this year's sign-up season, according to a letter made public Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. A federal inspector general has launched an inquiry into the Trump administration's decision to pull advertising for HealthCare.gov in the closing stretch of this year's sign-up season, according to a letter made public Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File)