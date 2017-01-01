Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A biology teacher of 43 years, Martha Kermizis gets a kiss from her husband, Michael, after the unveiling of a plaque outside her classroom at Our Lady of the Elms on Friday in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A biology teacher of 43 years, Martha Kermizis gets a kiss from her husband, Michael, after the unveiling of a plaque outside her classroom at Our Lady of the Elms on Friday in Akron, Ohio. Daughters Chris Kirby (right) and Lisa Kermizis - Abraham, both Elms graduates, look on. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
This plaque honors Martha Kermizis who is retiring after 43 years of teaching biology at Our Lady of the Elms on Friday in Akron. Kermizis' classroom was named in her honor at the school. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Martha Kermizis wipes tears after a classroom was dedicated and named in her honor on Friday at Our Lady of the Elms in Akron. Kermizis is retiring after teaching biology for 43 years at the school. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Martha Kermizis reacts after her husband, Michael, unveiled a plaque dedicating and naming her classroom in her honor on Friday at Our Lady of the Elms in Akron. Kermizis is retiring after teaching biology for 43 years at the school. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Martha Kermizis (center) poses with Nancy Brennan (left) and her daughter, Maggie Drude, who were both taught biology by Kermizis during her 43 years teaching at Our Lady of the Elms. Kermizis was honored Friday with the dedication and naming of her classroom on Friday in Akron. The three had their photo taken in a "photo booth" set up for the occasion, so friends could have their photos taken with Kermizis. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Martha Kermizis smiles after her classroom was dedicated and named in her honor on Friday at Our Lady of the Elms in Akron. Kermizis is retiring after teaching biology for 43 years at the school. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)