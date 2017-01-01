Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jeff and Peg Schobert, the murdered New Franklin couple
Shawn Eric Ford Jr., 18, sits in the Barberton Municipal Courtroom of Judge David E. Fish on April 5 after being arraigned for the aggravated murders of Jeffrey and Margaret Schobert of New Franklin. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)