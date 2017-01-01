Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Undated handout photo from an unnamed source made available on Wednesday of Salman Abedi. �British authorities identified Salman Abedi as the bomber who was responsible for Monday's explosion in Manchester which killed more than 20 people. (AP)
A member of the army joins police officers in Westminster, London, Wednesday. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Police from the Tactical Aid Unit enter Granby House apartments in Manchester England, Wednesday in connection to Monday's Manchester explosion. A suicide bomber killed more than 20 people leaving a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Police activity continues in connection to the Monday night explosion at the Manchester Arena at an address in Elsmore Road, Greater Manchester England, Wednesday. A suicide bomber killed more than 20 people leaving a Ariana Grande �concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday . ( Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Police from the Tactical Aid Unit prepre to enter Granby House apartments in Manchester England, Wednesday in connection to Monday's Manchester explosion. A suicide bomber killed more than 20 people leaving a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night. (AP Photo/Louise Bolotin)