Russian rescue workers collect wreckage from the crashed plane at a pier just outside Sochi, Russia, Sunday. Russian ships, helicopters and drones are searching for bodies after a plane carrying 93 people crashed into the Black Sea. The plane was taking the Alexandrov Ensemble, a military choir, to perform at Russia's air base in Syria when it went down shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Viktor Klyushin)
In this frame grab provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Press Service, the ministry employees lift a fragment of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia. Rescue workers on Tuesday, Dec. 27, found a flight recorder from the Russian plane that crashed into the Black Sea over the weekend, the defense ministry said. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from Sochi. (Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Photo via AP)
A Russian Emergency Ministry diver lifts a fragment of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia, Tuesday. Investigators have recovered the flight-data recorder from a crashed Russian military plane. Teams are beginning to review the data to learn why the jet went down shortly after taking off Sunday from the city of Sochi. The crash killed all 92 people aboard the Tu-154, including members of a famous choir. (AP Photo/Viktor Klyushin)