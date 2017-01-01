Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State forward Marc Loving, center, drives to the basket between Iowa's Nicholas Baer, left, and Cordell Pemsl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ohio State center Trevor Thompson (32) reaches a rebound between Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, and Ahmad Wagner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook shoots over Ohio State center Trevor Thompson (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle, right, tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Dom Uhl (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, left, competes for a loose ball with Ohio State forward Marc Loving during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ohio State forward Marc Loving drives to the basket past Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle (13) is fouled by Iowa forward Ahmad Wagner (0) while driving to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)