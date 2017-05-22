Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gives a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 22, 2017. Rouhani, a cleric whose administration struck the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers, decisively won a second term in Friday's election. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gives a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 22, 2017. Rouhani, a cleric whose administration struck the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers, decisively won a second term in Friday's election. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gives a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 22, 2017. Rouhani, a cleric whose administration struck the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers, decisively won a second term in Friday's election. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)