Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Philadelphia 76ers' Spencer Hawes (00) blocks a shot from Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of a game on Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia 76ers' Jrue Holiday (11) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of a game on Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (12) during the first half of a game on Sunday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Byron Scott talks to Tristan Thompson during a timeout in the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 86-79. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)