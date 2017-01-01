Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Saeed Khoncarly (facing camera) hugs his friend Omar Kurdi after Kurdi read a poem he wrote about Nabra Hassanen at the Islamic Society of Akron and Kent on Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls,. Hassanen, a 17-year old fom Northern Virginia, was murdered while walking home from her mosque earlier this week. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Adam Weible of Broadview Heights listens to opening remarks at the Islamic Society of Akron and Kent during a interfaith event to remember Nabra Hassane on Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls. Hassane, a 17-year old fom Northern Virginia, was murdered while walking home from her mosque earlier this week. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sumaya Musa 4, passes out carnations at the Islamic Society of Akron and Kent before a interfaith event to remember Nabra Hassanen on Friday in Cuyahoga Falls. Hassanen, a 17-year old fom Northern Virginia, was murdered while walking home from her mosque earlier this week. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Almal Almahd, (left), Ghada Abu-Shaweesh, and Rev. Nanette Pitt of the First Congregational Church of Akron, sing "We Shall Overcome" at the Islamic Society of Akron and Kent during a interfaith event to remember Nabra Hassane on Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls,. Hassane, a 17-year old fom Northern Virginia, was murdered while walking home from her mosque earlier this week. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Salam Osman listens to prayers at the Islamic Society of akron and Kent during a interfaith event to remember Nabra Hassane on Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls. Hassane, a 17-year old fom Northern Virginia, was murdered while walking home from her mosque earlier this week. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Islamic Society of Akron and Kent event organizers Amanda Lamadanie (left) and Ivana Zajkovska listen to speakers during a interfaith event to remember NabraHassanen on Friday in Cuyahoga Falls,. Hassanen, a 17-year old fom Northern Virginia, was murdered while walking home from her mosque earlier this week. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
