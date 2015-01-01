Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, bottom left, visits the site of the attack in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated in the colors of the German flag in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to sign the condolence book at the Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday one day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin and killed several people.. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP)
The trailer of a truck stands beside destroyed Christmas market huts in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other government members visit the site of the attack in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
From left, the Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attend a flower ceremony at the Kaiser-Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)