In this Sept. 30 photo, US President Barack Obama, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk during the funeral of former Israeli President and Prime minister Shimon Peres in Jerusalem. Doubling down on its public break with the Obama administration, a furious Israeli government says it has "ironclad" information from Arab sources that Washington actively helped craft last week's U.N. resolution declaring Israeli settlements illegal. The allegations further poison the increasingly toxic atmosphere between Israel and the outgoing Obama administration in the wake of Friday's vote, and raise questions about whether the White House might take further action. (Menahem Kahana, Pool via AP)
Palestinians and Israeli activists run away from a tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the Jordan Valley, in the West Bank, Nov. 17.