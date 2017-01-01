Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Senate pages carry a box containing electoral college ballots before a joint session of Congress to count the votes in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. It's official: Congress has tallied the Electoral College votes and Donald Trump has been elected president. (AP Photo/Zach Gibson)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), left, and Vice President Joe Biden walk through Statuary Hall on their way to a joint session of Congress to count the votes in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. It's official: Congress has tallied the Electoral College votes and Donald Trump has been elected president. (AP Photo/Zach Gibson)
Senate pages carry boxes containing electoral college ballots before a joint session of Congress to count the votes in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. It's official: Congress has tallied the Electoral College votes and Donald Trump has been elected president. (AP Photo/Zach Gibson)
A demonstrator who started shouting is removed from the the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral ballots, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. It's official: Congress has tallied the Electoral College votes and Donald Trump has been elected president. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)