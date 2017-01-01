Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jeremy Lun, of Dalton Intermediate School, with his parents Lapman Lun (left) and Ching Ching, after winning with the word "academese" during the 2013 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at the Akron Public Main Library. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jeremy Lun, of Dalton Intermediate School, reacts to winning with the word "academese" during the 2013 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at the Akron Public Main Library. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tom Stephan, retired Stow-Munroe Falls educator, was the Pronouncer during the 2013 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at the Akron Public Main Library. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Veronica Velasquez, of Edgewood Middle School, is the runner-up at the 2013 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at the Akron Public Main Library. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sneha Srinivasan, of Tallmadge Middle School, spells her word during the 2013 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at the Akron Public Main Library. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sean Mourton, of Litchfield Middle School, at the microphone, spells in the first round during the 2013 Akron Beacon Journal Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at the Akron Public Main Library. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)