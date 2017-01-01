Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, back to camera, faces the opposition Labour party front bench, while giving news of triggering the Article 50 clause to initiate Britain's separation from the European Union, inside the House of Commons in London in this image taken from video Wednesday. May announced to Parliament that Britain has formally started its Brexit separation from the European Union Wednesday, enacting the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago to end the 44-year relationship. (Parliamentary Recording Unit via AP)
Police officers escort remain supporters dressed up in Alice in Wonderland themed costumes and with a white German Shepherd dog named "Alba White Wolf" away from an area television broadcasters use on College Green in London, Wednesday. Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May was photographed signing the letter delivered to EU Council President Donald Tusk that will trigger Brexit - a process Britain says is irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives news of triggering the Article 50 clause to initiate Britain's separation from the European Union, inside the House of Commons in London in this image taken from video Wednesday. May announced to Parliament that Britain has formally started its Brexit separation from the European Union Wednesday, enacting the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago to end the 44-year relationship. (Parliamentary Recording Unit via AP)