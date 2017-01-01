Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Spirit of Innovation peeks out of the Wingfoot Lake hangar during christening ceremony in this 2006 file photo. The blimp was scheduled to be quietly taken out of commission early Tuesday morning. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company prepares to christen its newest blimp the Spirit of Innovation. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. prepares to christen the Spirit of Innovation blimp in this 2006 file photo, before the christening ceremony. The blimp was scheduled to be quietly taken out of commission early Tuesday morning at its base in California. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A videographer shoots footage of the Spirit of Innovation in this 2006 file photo, before the christening ceremony. The blimp was scheduled to be quietly taken out of commission early Tuesday morning at its base in California. Its replacement, the semi-rigid airship Wingfoot Two, is expected to fly out to California later this year.(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The Goodyear airship Wingfoot One (right) takes flight over the Spirit of Innovation at the company's airship base in 2015. The Spirit of Innovation blimp was scheduled to be quietly taken out of commission early Tuesday morning at its base in California. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The ground crew watches as the Goodyear airships Spirit of Innovation (left) and Wingfoot One take flight over the Spirit of Innovation at the company's airship base on Wednesday, June 17, 2015, in Suffield Township, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)