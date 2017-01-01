Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This undated image taken from video and made available by the Italian Police on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, shows an officer of Italy's National Anti Cybercrime Center and Critical Infrastructures Protection (CNAIPIC) working at a computer station. Italian police say they have arrested two suspects, a brother-and-sister team, for trying to hack the personal email accounts of leading public figures, including reportedly those of former premier Matteo Renzi and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi (Polizia di Stato HO via ANSA)
This undated image taken from video and made available by the Italian Police on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, shows two police officers working at a computer station. Italian police say they have arrested two suspects, a brother-and-sister team, for trying to hack the personal email accounts of leading public figures, including reportedly those of former premier Matteo Renzi and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi (Polizia di Stato HO via ANSA)