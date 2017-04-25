Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, touches a stllee when visiting the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe after she participated in the W20 Summit in Berlin Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)
Ivanka Trump walks through the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, at the Holocaust Memorial during a visit in Berlin, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Trump has brushed aside groans and hisses over her father's track record with women as she made her first international outing as a White House adviser at a high-profile meeting in Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Ivanka Trump, center, is surrounded by police and security as she visits the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Trump has brushed aside groans and hisses over her father's track record with women as she made her first international outing as a White House adviser at a high-profile meeting in Berlin. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A 26-year-old Akron man is accused of trying to get into the Summit County Courthouse and the county jail several times while carrying a firearm and accompanied by children in handcuffs, authorities said.