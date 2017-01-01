Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Boston College wide receiver Bobby Swigert (left) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Notre Dame safety Jamoris Slaughter, and cornerback Robert Blanton in a game in South Bend, Ind., Nov. 19, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Florida State quarterback EJ Manuel (3) is sacked for a loss by Notre Dame safety Jamoris Slaughter (left) in the Champs Sports Bowl, Dec. 29, 2011, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)