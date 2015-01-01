Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo shake hands as they are photographed at the start of a bilateral meeting at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
In this Dec. 7, 1941 photo, provided by the U.S. Navy, a small boat rescues a USS West Virginia crew member from the water after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Putting 75 years of resentment behind them, President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are coming together at Pearl Harbor for a historic pilgrimage to the site where a devastating surprise attack sent America marching into World War II. (U.S. Navy via AP)
President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, adjacent to Honolulu, Hawaii, Tuesday as part of a ceremony to honor those killed in the Japanese attack on the naval harbor. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) and U.S. President Barack Obama speaks with Pearl Harbor veterans, all seated from left, Sterling Cale, Al Rodrigues and Everett Hyland at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Tuesday in Honolulu. Abe and Obama made a historic pilgrimage Tuesday to the site where the devastating surprise attack sent America marching into World War II. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)