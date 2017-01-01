Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, greets House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., second from left, and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks past a military honor guard to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson greets Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson smiles while greeting the media during a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida at the State Department in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, accompanied by their wives, first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, shake hands before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base Md., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Trump is hosting Abe at his estate Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for the weekend. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
President Donald Trump, followed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, salutes as they get off Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Trump is hosting Abe at his estate Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for the weekend. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and their wives, first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, gives a thumbs-up be they boarded Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Trump is hosting Abe at his estate Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for the weekend. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Akie Abe
President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, accompanied by their wives, first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wave before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base Md., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Trump is hosting Abe at his estate Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for the weekend. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe, talks to first lady Melania Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, before boarding Air Force One. Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Abe arrived separately. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
