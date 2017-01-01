Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
New York Knicks forward Rasheed Wallace looks on as Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) goes up for a layup in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2012. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant plays against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)