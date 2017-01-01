Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson (24) reacts with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) after Love scored a basket during the second half against the Washington Wizards, Monday in Washington. The Cavaliers won 140-135 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) gestures after he scored a basket during the second half against the Washington Wizards, Monday in Washington. The Cavaliers won 140-135 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) reacts after he was called for a foul during the overtime against the Washington Wizards, Monday in Washington. The Cavaliers won 140-135 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) battles for the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half Monday in Washington. The Cavaliers won 140-135 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue points during the second half against the Washington Wizards, Monday in Washington. The Cavaliers won 140-135 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)