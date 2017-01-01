Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Mike Brown points to the basket as the Lakers play against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of a preseason game in Oct. 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Mike Brown in the first half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, in Oct. 2012. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
In this Dec. 2011 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers coach Mike Brown gestures during the second half of the Lakers' game against the Chicago Bulls, in Los Angeles. The Cavaliers intend to speak with former coach Brown about returning to the team. Brown was fired by Cleveland three years ago and replaced by Byron Scott, who was let go by the Cavs on Thursday after he went 64-166 in three seasons _ one of the worst stretches in team history. . (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)