Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brooklyn Nets' C.J. Watson (left) and Brook Lopez (right) defend Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) during the second half Tuesday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) passes around Chicago Bulls' Kirk Hinrich during the first quarter of a game Nov. 2 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving grabs a loose ball in front of Washington Wizards' Jannero Pargo (7) during the third quarter of a game Oct. 30, in Cleveland. Trving scored 29 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 94-84 win in the season opener. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)