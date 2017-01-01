Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Byron Scott, right, instructs Anderson Varejao, of Brazil, in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012, in Cleveland. Toronto won 113-99. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Byron Scott instructs Alonzo Gee (33) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Byron Scott talks to players in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012, in Cleveland. The Trail Blazers won in two overtimes, 118-117. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Byron Scott instructs Alonzo Gee (33) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)