Tim Raines leaves a TV interview with his wife, Shannon Raines, Wednesday in Goodyear, Ariz. shortly after being elected to baseball's Hall of Fame. Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, earning the honor as Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero fell just short. (AP Photo/Matt York)
In this June 29, 2013 photo, former Montreal Expos player Tim Raines poses for a photograph prior to the induction ceremony for the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Mary's, Ontario. Raines was voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press via AP)
In this Aug. 18, 2009 photo, Texas Rangers newly acquired catcher Ivan Rodriguez responds to questions during a press conference after arriving at the Texas Rangers Ballpark in Arlington before a game against the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez was voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
In this Dec. 15, 2006 photo, Houston Astros long time first baseman and four-time All-Star Jeff Bagwell announces his retirement from baseball in Houston. Bagwell was voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
In this June 19, 2004 photo, former Montreal Expos baseball player Tim Raines gets emotional when giving a speech to the crowd after the Montreal Expos retired his number 30 during a ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, in Montreal. Raines was voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday. (Francois Roy/The Canadian press via AP)
Former Houston Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell speaks to reporters Wednesday in Houston, after his election to baseball's Hall of Fame was announced. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)
