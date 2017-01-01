Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mike Scalera (center) smiles after bagging groceries for a customer at Acme No. 1 in Akron, Ohio. The popular and long-time bagger at the store turned 95 and is still going strong. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike Scalera (from right) says hello to 11-month-old Maddy Carder as he bags groceries for her baby sitter, Judy Boughton of Copley, at Acme No. 1. The popular and long-time bagger at the store turned 95 and is still going strong. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike Scalera, 95, smiles while talking with a customer as he bags groceries at Acme No.1. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A 1940's photo of popular and long-time Acme No. 1 bagger, Mike Scalera, who recently turned 95 and is still going strong. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike Scalera (right) kisses the cheek of friend and Acme No. 1 shopper, Marcia Pantuso, before he cuts her a piece of his birthday cake. The popular and long-time bagger at the store turned 95 and is still going strong. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Sandy Holderfield takes a picture of the birthday cake of friend and fellow Acme No. 1 employee, Mike Scalera, at the store on Monday. The popular and long-time bagger at the store turned 95 and is still going strong. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike Scalera (left) gets a birthday hug from Acme No. 1 cake decorator and friend, Julie Spicer, as they stand by the cake she decorated for him at the store. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)