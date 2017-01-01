Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jacqui Clark (center) and Teresa Rickus wipe tears as Tim Rickus (left) describes Clark's lifesaving stem cell donation to his wife at a surprise party for the women at Chenowetth Country Club on Wednesday, in Green. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patty Conway (right) reaches to hug Teresa Rickus at a surprise party marking Rickus' birthday and one year survival since a stem cell transplant at Chenowetth Country Club on Wednesday, in Green. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nino Piccoli (right), of Sharron Center, accompanied by his daughter, Alexis (left), 16, and wife, Jennifer, is recognized at a dinner at Chenowetth Country Club on Wednesday, in Green. Nino Piccoli received a stem cell transplant at the same time Teresa Rickus received her transplant. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
A photo enlargement of Teresa Rickus receiving a stem cell transplant a year ago sits with some of the hundreds of get well cards at Chenoweth Country Club on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)