Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mackenzie Roach, 9, holds a wreath as she performs in the opening scene of the Canton Ballet's production of The Nutcracker in a dress rehearsal Wednesday at the Palace Theatre in Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mackenzie Roach, 9, watches from the wings after performing in a dress rehearsal of the Canton Ballet's production of The Nutcracker Wednesday at the Palace Theatre in Canton. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pediatric neurosurgeon Roger Hudgins, MD (left) and Holly Zeller, neurosurgery physician assistant, look over an MRI scan in the operating room at Akron Children's Hospital before performing surgery in 2011 to remove a brain tumor from Mackenzie Roach. The child, now nine, has recovered from her surgery and is appearing in the Canton Ballet's production of The Nutcracker. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)