Rebuilding Together volunteer and owner's grand daughter Lisa Seabeck of Akron cleans gutters at the home of Bernice Piercy on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Homeowners John and Elizabeth Jeffries (left) watch Rebuilding Together volunteers Karly Huml of Macedonia, Susana Schunk of Tallmadge and Sandee Markulis of Tallmadge paint in the living room on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rebuilding Together volunteer Debbie Jackson of Tallmadge paints windows at the home of John and Elizabeth Jeffries Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rebuilding Together volunteers Mike Woodling (left) of Munroe Falls, Scot Kemph of North Canton, and Tim Burns of Cuyahoga Falls, build a retaining wall at the home of John and Elizabeth Jeffries Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rebuilding Together volunteers from four local churches work at the home of John and Elizabeth Jeffries Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rebuilding Together volunteers Trent Wright and Paul Stasiewski (owner's great great grandson) install a kitchen floor at the home of Bernice Piercy on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rebuilding Together volunteer Shara Gray of Green stains a deck at the home of Bernice Piercy on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rebuilding Together volunteers Lori Sox (left) of Alliance and Bobbi and Mike Terranova of Green work on a lattice at the home of Bernice Piercy on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rebuilding Together volunteer Rick Jacobson of Green installs a security light at the home of Bernice Piercy on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)