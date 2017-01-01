Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mom-to-be Cynthia Reese and Michael Bof make their way back to Cynthia's hospital room under the watchful eye of Cathy Pastor, RN, after they exchanged vows on Thursday November, 7, 2012 at Akron General Medical Center. Reese was admitted to the hospital with a fetal monitor Wednesday and her fiance, Michael Bof, arranged for them to be married Thursday in her room. The staff went into overdrive trying to make it special even fashioning a wedding gown out of a sheet and making arrangements so they could get married in the hospital chapel. (Mark Riggs/Akron General Hospital)
Newlyweds Cynthia Reese and Michael Bof make their way back to Cynthia's hospital room under the watchful eye of Cathy Pastor, RN, after they exchanged vows on Thursday in the chapel at Akron General Medical Center. (Mark Riggs/Akron General Medical Center)
Mom-to-be Cynthia Reese and Michael Bof exchange vows on Thursday in the chapel at Akron General Medical Center. (Mark Riggs/Akron General Medical Center)
A figurine is in the room of Cynthia Reese and Michael Bof who were married Thursday in the chapel at the Akron General Medical Center. (Mark Riggs/Akron General Medical Center)
Akron General Medical Center's Melody White talks with patient and mom-to-be Cynthia Reese on Thursday in Akron. Reese was admitted to the hospital with a fetal monitor Wednesday and her fiance, Michael Bof, arranged for them to be married Thursday in the medical center chapel. (Mark Riggs/Akron General Medical Center)