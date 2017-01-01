Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rabbi Stephen Grundfast holds his great grandfather's Haggadah (prayer book) from the 1920's that he will read from at the family Passover Seder in his home on Monday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rabbi Stephen Grundfast explains the traditional parts of the Passover Seder plate to his grandson Gavi Lappen, 4, at the family Passover Seder Monday in his home in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rabbi Stephen Grundfast (standing right) begins Passover Seder in his home on Monday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Judy Grundfast, wife of Rabbi Stephen Grundfast, lights the candles before the Passover Seder in their home on Monday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rabbi Stephen Grundfast holds his cup of sweet wine before the start of the family Passover Seder in his home on Monday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Judy Grundfast, wife of Rabbi Stephen Grundfast, with traditional Passover Seder foods, gefilte fish (bottom left), hard boiled eggs and a cake made from a very old recipe using Matzah flower, to be served during the Passover Seder in their home on Monday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)