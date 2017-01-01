Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jill Herro, owner of Secret Compartment Furniture, shows off some of her designs at her store in Silver Lake. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jill Herro, owner of Secret Compartment Furniture, shows off a bookcase designs with 4 hidden compartments at her store in Silver Lake. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jill Herro, owner of Secret Compartment Furniture, shows off some of her designs at her store in Silver Lake. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Secret Compartments Furniture owner Jill Herro tests the secret compartment on a piece of furniture at a Amish furniture-making facility that custom builds her designs on Thursday in Fredericksburg. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
An Amish furniture-maker puts the finishing touches on a bench for Secret Compartments Furniture on Thursday, in Fredericksburg. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Secret Compartments Furniture owner Jill Herro tests the secret compartment on a piece of furniture at a Amish furniture-making facility that custom builds her designs on Thursday in Fredericksburg. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patterns hang on the wall at a Amish furniture-making facility that builds custom designs for Jill Herro's Secret Compartments Furniture pieces on Thursday in Fredericksburg. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Secret Compartments Furniture owner Jill Herro test fits a piece of furniture at a Amish furniture-making facility that custom builds her designs in Fredericksburg. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)