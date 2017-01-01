Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron radio personality Jim Midock waits at his home for a heart transplant on Tuesday in Akron. Midock shows a cell photo of the new hardware in his body that keeps him going until the procedure. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron radio personality Jim Midock waits at his home for a heart transplant on Tuesday in Akron. Midock shows the wires for a battery pack that keeps him going until the procedure. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron radio personality Jim Midock and his wife Jennifer at their home as they wait for a call from doctors to do a heart transplant on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)