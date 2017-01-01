Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter sits on the Atlanta Falcons bench before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers, in Atlanta. Carter has been treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks in Phoenix. Carter has been treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)