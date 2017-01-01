Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron Public Schools Athletic Director Joseph Vassalotti (left) chats with Ellet High School football coach Joe Yost at the annual football media day sponsored by the Akron Education Association on Aug. 6, 2015, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet High head football coach Joe Yost sits in a meeting with players and the coaching staff between practice sessions in this Aug. 13, 2013 file photo. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Akron Ellet head football coach Joe Yost (right) asks umpire Farren Murphy for a holding call during his team's scrimmage against Wadsworth and Hudson High Schools, Aug. 16, 2013 at Hudson High School. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Ellet head football coach Joe Yost watches his team prepare for scrimmages against Wadsworth and Hudson High Schools, Aug. 16, 2013 at Hudson High School stadium. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)