Joey Chestnut wins the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, marking his 10th victory in the event, Tuesday in the Brooklyn borough of New York. He downed 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
The current world hot dog eating champion, Joey Chestnut speaks to the media after the Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest weight in on Monday, July 3, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York. Chestnut weight in at 220.5 and will be defending his title from Matt Stonie who has defeat Chestnut in the past. (AP Photo/Michael Noble)
Miki Sudo celebrates her fourth Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest win, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York. Sudo won after eating 41 hotdogs and buns. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)
From left, Michelle Lesco, Miki Sudo and Sonya "The Black Widow Thomas compete in the Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York. Sudo won after eating 41 hotdogs in 10 minutes to claim her fourth win. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)
Mary Bowers is introduced before the Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York. Mi (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)
Michelle Lesco, Miki Sudo and Sonya "The Black Widow Thomas compete in the Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York. Sudo won after eating 41 hotdogs in 10 minutes to claim her fourth win. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)