A Senator helps remove the presidential sash from Haiti's interim President Jocelerme Privert before the swearing-in of Jovenel Moise at Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. Moise was sworn in as president for the next five years after a bruising two-year election cycle, inheriting a struggling economy and a deeply divided society. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise leaves Parliament with his wife Martine after being sworn-in, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. Moise was sworn as president for the next five years after a bruising two-year election cycle, inheriting a struggling economy and a deeply divided society. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise sits with his wife Martine during his swearing-in ceremony at Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. Moise was sworn-in as president for the next five years after a bruising two-year election cycle, inheriting a struggling economy and a deeply divided society. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise hugs his wife Martine after being sworn-in at Parliament in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. Moise was sworn as president for the next five years after a bruising two-year election cycle, inheriting a struggling economy and a deeply divided society. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)