Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, the Waymo driverless car is displayed during a Google event, in San Francisco. Waymo, the self-driving car company owned by Google's parent Alphabet Inc., and Lyft Inc. are teaming up to road test autonomous cars in a potential challenge to Uber Technologies Inc. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE - This Monday, May 16, 2016, file photo shows a smartphone displaying the Lyft app, in Detroit. Waymo, the self-driving car company owned by Google's parent Alphabet Inc., and Lyft Inc. are teaming up to road test autonomous cars in a potential challenge to Uber Technologies Inc. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Akron authorities have confirmed that seven people — including five children — died in a house fire early Monday morning in the city’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, saying it was one of the deadliest residential fires in the community’s history.