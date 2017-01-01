Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Heartbeats Jump Rope Team alumna Kristen Brand, 28, came back from Germany to perform on Saturday at their 25th anniversary event at Revere High School in Richfield. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Heartbeats Jump Rope Team alumni watch the current team perform on Saturday at their 25th anniversary event at Revere High School in Richfield. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Heartbeats Jump Rope Team Jake Parsons performs on Saturday at their 25th anniversary event at Revere High School in Richfield. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A packed crowd watches the Heartbeats Jump Rope Team perform on Saturday at their 25th anniversary event at Revere High School in Richfield. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Heartbeats Jump Rope Team huddles up before their show on Saturday at their 25th anniversary event at Revere High School in Richfield. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A group from the Heartbeats Jump Rope Team performs on Saturday at their 25th anniversary event at Revere High School in Richfield. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Heartbeats Jump Rope Team's Olivia Kern (left) of Firestone, Jake Parsons of Medina and Sam Hepp of Strongsville perform on Saturday at their 25th anniversary event at Revere High School in Richfield. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Heartbeats Jump Rope Team alumna Jen Gibbons, 26, performs on Saturday at their 25th anniversary event at Revere High School in Richfield. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Heartbeats Jump Rope Team alumna Jen Gibbons (center), 26, performs on Saturday at their 25th anniversary event at Revere High School in Richfield. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)