Students in Junior Leadership Akron prepare to take a tour of City Scrap and Salvage on Tuesday in Akron. The students spent the day learning about environment through speakers and mini trips around the area. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore High School's Darius Woods throws a piece of scrap toward a large magnet at City Scrap and Salvage in Akron. Students in Junior Leadership Akron spent the day learning about environment through speakers and mini trips around the area. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Students in Junior Leadership Akron tour the scrap yard at City Scrap and Salvage on Tuesday in Akron. The students spent the day learning about environment through speakers and mini trips around the area. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Students in Junior Leadership Akron tour the inside of City Scrap and Salvage on Tuesday in Akron. The students spent the day learning about environment through speakers and mini trips around the area. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Maintenance supervisor Phillip Renicker (left) and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy student Ray Benson (center) watch the giant magnet work in the scrap yard amongst other students on the tour on Tuesday at City Scrap and Salvage in Akron. The students in Junior Leadership Akron spent the day learning about environment through speakers and mini trips around the area. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Students in Junior Leadership Akron get a look at a working T-Rex at City Scrap and Salvage on Tuesday, in Akron. Students spent the day learning about environment through speakers and mini trips around the area. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)