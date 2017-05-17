Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tulsa Police Officer Betty Jo Shelby, right, leaves the courthouse to wait for a verdict with attorney Scott Wood in her manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man, Terence Crutcher, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla. Shelby was found not guilty. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
Protestors gather in front of the Mayo Hotel after a not guilty verdict for Tulsa Police Officer Betty Jo Shelby is announced at the Tulsa County Courthouse Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla. Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Mary Fallin has called for calm after a jury found a Tulsa police officer not guilty in the shooting of an unarmed black man last year. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Members of Terence Crutcher's family and other supporters stand in the hallway outside the courtroom after the not guilty verdict was reached in Tulsa Police Officer Betty Jo Shelby's manslaughter trial at the Tulsa County Courthouse in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. A jury found the Tulsa police officer not guilty in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man, Crutcher, last year. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler speaks to the media after Tulsa Police officer Betty Jo Shelby was found not guilty of manslaughter in the Sept. 2016 fatal shooting of an unarmed black man, Terence Crutcher, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
Tiffany Crutcher, sister of Terence Crutcher, speaks with attorney Benjamin Crump after Tulsa Police officer Betty Jo Shelby was found not guilty of manslaughter in the Sept. 2016 fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Crutcher, says that her brother did not show any aggression toward Shelby, did not attack her and did not threaten the officer. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
Tiffany Crutcher, sister of Terence Crutcher, speaks after Tulsa Police officer Betty Jo Shelby was found not guilty of manslaughter in the Sept. 2016 fatal shooting of Crutcher, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Tiffany Crutcher, says that her brother did not show any aggression toward Shelby, did not attack her and did not threaten the officer. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
Tiffany Crutcher, center, sister of Terence Crutcher, talks with the media following a verdict in the trial of Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man. Shelby was found not guilty. At left is Leanna Crutcher, the mother of Terence Crutcher. At right is Crutcher family attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
A group of protesters block Denver Ave. near the Tulsa County Courthouse following the not guilty verdict in Betty Jo Shelby's manslaughter trial in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Mary Fallin has called for calm after a jury on Wednesday found a Tulsa police officer not guilty in the shooting of an unarmed black man, Terence Crutcher, last year. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
The Rev. Joey Crutcher, father of Terence Crutcher, talks with the media following the verdict in the trial of Betty Shelby in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Shelby, a white Oklahoma police officer, was charged with manslaughter in the shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man. Shelby was found innocent Wednesday. At left is Leanna Crutcher, the mother of Terence Crutcher and at right is Crutcher family attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Steve Kunzweiler, Tulsa County District Attorney, talks with the media following a verdict in the trial of Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man. Shelby was found not guilty. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)