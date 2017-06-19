Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Assistant Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid present closing arguments at his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 2017. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)
Terina Allen, Sam DuBose's sister, listens to Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, testify on the seventh day of his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Tensing's lawyer, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing fired a single shot. (Cara Owsley/ The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)
Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger presents closing arguments during Raymond Tensing's retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 2017. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)
Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Stew Mathews present closing arguments during his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 2017. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)
Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz presides over Ray Tensing's retrial at the courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 2017. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)
Amy Tensing, Ray Tensing's mother, listens to his son testify on the seventh day of his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Tensing's lawyer, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing fired a single shot.
Terina Allen, Sam DuBose's sister, listens to Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, testify on the seventh day of his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Tensing's lawyer, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing fired a single shot. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)
Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, testifies on the seventh day of his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Tensing's lawyer, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing fired a single shot. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer, via AP, Pool)