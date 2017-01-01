Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Assistant prosecutor Jon Baumoel makes his point to the jury during closing arguments of the Brogan Rafferty Craigslist murder trial in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Judge Lynne Callihan, Thursday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defense attorney John Alexander delivers his closing remarks during the Brogan Rafferty Craigslist murder trial in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Judge Lynne Callihan, Thursday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brogan Rafferty takes notes during morning proceedings of the Craigslist murder trial in Judge Lynne Callihan's Summit County courtroom. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Teenager Brogan Rafferty is escorted by a Sheriff Deputy after morning proceedings during the Craigslist murder trial in Judge Lynne Callihan's Summit County courtroom. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brogan Rafferty waits for the start of mourning proceedings during the Craigslist murder trial in Judge Lynne Callihan's Summit County courtroom on Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)