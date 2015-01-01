Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014, file photo, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith Ann Lanzinger finishes speaking during the Lucas County Sheriff's Office awards ceremony at One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio. Lanzinger and the most senior Ohio Supreme Court justice, Paul Pfeifer of Bucyrus, must retire because rules prohibit justices over 70 from seeking another term. (Justin Wan/The Blade via AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2005, file photo, Justice Paul Pfeifer listens to Attorney Donald Mooney present arguments in the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio. Pfeifer and fellow Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith Ann Lanzinger are retiring at the end of 2016 due to mandatory age limits. (AP Photo/Will Shilling, File)